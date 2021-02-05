Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) (TSE:AIM) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.64

Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) (TSE:AIM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.64 and last traded at C$4.63, with a volume of 50031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.59.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 14.66 and a quick ratio of 14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$434.87 million and a PE ratio of 74.03.

Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) (TSE:AIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Aimia Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

