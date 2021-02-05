Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) (TSE:AIM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.79

Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) (TSE:AIM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.79 and traded as high as $4.63. Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 106,190 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$431.11 million and a P/E ratio of 74.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 14.66 and a quick ratio of 14.55.

Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) (TSE:AIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Aimia Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

