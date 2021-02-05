Aion (AION) Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Aion has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $41.43 million and $8.11 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,016.70 or 1.00341208 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00031770 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $489.60 or 0.01259141 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.16 or 0.00303872 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.35 or 0.00201492 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00052436 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00037181 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002086 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001463 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

