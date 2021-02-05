Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) traded up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.78 and last traded at $27.73. 541,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 541,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $312,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 557,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,406,929.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,800. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 913,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 146,239 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 759,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,021 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 677,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 86,855 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 47,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

