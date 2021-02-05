Airbloc (ABL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $36,333.00

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. One Airbloc token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Airbloc has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $36,333.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00068845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $508.19 or 0.01321981 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00062014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,677.91 or 0.06966221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006324 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00039239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017503 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00021195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Airbloc

ABL is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

Airbloc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.