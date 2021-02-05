Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.33% from the stock’s current price.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €97.58 ($114.80).

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) stock traded up €3.29 ($3.87) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €93.10 ($109.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €89.37 and a 200-day moving average price of €77.01. Airbus SE has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

