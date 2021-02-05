AIREA plc (AIEA.L) (LON:AIEA) Trading Up 1.8%

AIREA plc (AIEA.L) (LON:AIEA)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29.90 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37). Approximately 4,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 17,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.36).

The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67. The company has a market capitalization of £11.58 million and a PE ratio of 18.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.49.

About AIREA plc (AIEA.L) (LON:AIEA)

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes floor coverings in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers tufted loop pile, tufted cut pile, fiber bonded, structure bonded, and entrance matting carpet tiles, as well as a range of carpet planks for architects, specifiers, and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the burmatex brand name.

