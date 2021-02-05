Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) PT Raised to $10.50

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.41% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:KERN traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 191,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,286. The company has a market capitalization of $172.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. Akerna has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Akerna had a negative net margin of 146.13% and a negative return on equity of 57.89%. The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Akerna by 2,501.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Akerna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Akerna in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akerna in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Akerna in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

