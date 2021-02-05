Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Shares Up 19.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) shot up 19.6% during trading on Friday after Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.50. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Akerna traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.16. 7,818,136 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 5,285,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KERN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Akerna by 2,501.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akerna during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Akerna during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akerna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $176.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 146.13%.

About Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

