Akropolis (AKRO) Achieves Market Cap of $111.08 Million

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded up 131.2% against the US dollar. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $111.08 million and $270.91 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akropolis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00067697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $502.42 or 0.01292081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00060094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.60 or 0.06706032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006200 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00038761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00020857 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,548,320,692 coins. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

Akropolis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.