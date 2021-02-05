Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report $145.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.67 million. Alarm.com reported sales of $140.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $598.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $595.10 million to $599.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $633.62 million, with estimates ranging from $598.22 million to $646.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $96.28 on Friday. Alarm.com has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.87.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $181,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,329.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,588 shares of company stock valued at $16,294,444 over the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter worth $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

