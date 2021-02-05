Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) shot up 6.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $102.16 and last traded at $102.12. 666,799 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 493,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALRM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.17 and a 200-day moving average of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 14,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total transaction of $998,428.68. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 49,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $3,499,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,796.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,588 shares of company stock worth $16,294,444. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,636,000 after purchasing an additional 274,997 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

