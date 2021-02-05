Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG.L) (LON:AATG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $60.00

Shares of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG.L) (LON:AATG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78), with a volume of 4319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64 ($0.84).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 63.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 67.90. The firm has a market cap of £70.49 million and a P/E ratio of 6.88.

About Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (AATG.L) (LON:AATG)

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

