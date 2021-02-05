Alexander O. Schuth Sells 10,000 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $678,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,938.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DNLI stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.57. 607,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,614. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 325.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 66,979 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.0% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

