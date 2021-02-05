Alexander O. Schuth Sells 10,000 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $678,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,938.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of DNLI stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.57. 607,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,614. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 2.00.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
