Alias Market Cap Achieves $3.06 Million (ALIAS)

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, Alias has traded up 263.4% against the US dollar. One Alias coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. Alias has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $468.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00056721 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00235038 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002163 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00014040 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00010404 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008201 BTC.

Alias (ALIAS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io . Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alias can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

