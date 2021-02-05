Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 3.5% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $22,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 257.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 769,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,088,000 after purchasing an additional 554,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA opened at $263.82 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $713.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.