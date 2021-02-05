Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alibaba Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BABA. HSBC lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

NYSE BABA opened at $266.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $722.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.84 and its 200-day moving average is $268.31. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after buying an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after buying an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after buying an additional 636,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

