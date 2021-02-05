Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alico had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 25.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,139. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. Alico has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The firm has a market cap of $228.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Alico alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently -300.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 41,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $1,317,046.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALCO. Roth Capital started coverage on Alico in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Alico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.