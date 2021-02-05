Alistair Maclennan Buys 48,500 Shares of GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) (CVE:GMV) Stock

GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) (CVE:GMV) Director Alistair Maclennan purchased 48,500 shares of GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,664,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$366,175.26.

Alistair Maclennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Alistair Maclennan bought 10,000 shares of GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,250.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Alistair Maclennan purchased 15,000 shares of GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$3,600.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Alistair Maclennan purchased 1,500 shares of GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$360.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Alistair Maclennan purchased 6,500 shares of GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$1,365.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Alistair Maclennan purchased 3,500 shares of GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$735.00.

Shares of CVE:GMV traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.22. The company had a trading volume of 62,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,095. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.24 million and a P/E ratio of -13.75. GMV Minerals Inc. has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$0.35.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) from C$1.07 to C$0.62 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

About GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V)

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project consisting of 40 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

