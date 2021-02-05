All Sports (SOC) Reaches Market Cap of $5.06 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One All Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. All Sports has a market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $185,918.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, All Sports has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00069102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.54 or 0.01346482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.11 or 0.07387525 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00060401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006522 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00040050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00017729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00020995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000178 BTC.

All Sports Token Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

All Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

