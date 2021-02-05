Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/27/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. "

1/25/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/18/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/12/2021 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ALNA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.03. 2,301,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,981,865. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $77.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.39.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,272 shares in the company, valued at $164,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 153,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

