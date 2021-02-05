AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.40

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.40 and last traded at $38.31, with a volume of 1196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 50.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

