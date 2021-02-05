Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €230.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €230.00 ($270.59) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. Morgan Stanley set a €224.00 ($263.53) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €239.00 ($281.18) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €224.00 ($263.53) price objective on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz SE (ALV.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €211.46 ($248.78).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €195.96 ($230.54) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €198.54 and its 200 day moving average price is €183.98. Allianz SE has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

