Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) (LON:ATT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,165.00

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) (LON:ATT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,165 ($41.35) and last traded at GBX 3,150.60 ($41.16), with a volume of 9609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,090 ($40.37).

The company has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,007.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,666.54.

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) Company Profile (LON:ATT)

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

