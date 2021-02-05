Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Lowered to C$47.50 at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$47.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AP.UN. TD Securities decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$40.00 to C$42.25 in a report on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Thursday.

Shares of AP.UN stock traded down C$0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 305,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,715. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 9.24. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$31.49 and a twelve month high of C$60.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$37.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

