Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Raised to C$44.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$40.00 to C$42.25 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

TSE AP.UN traded down C$0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching C$37.10. 305,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.91. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$31.49 and a 12-month high of C$60.14.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

