Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of AOSL traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.11. 19,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,693. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $894.85 million, a PE ratio of 583.33 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 88,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,480,854.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Bing Xue sold 3,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $87,901.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,385. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

