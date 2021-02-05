Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Up 32.7% Over Last Week

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Alpha Finance Lab token can now be purchased for approximately $2.61 or 0.00006904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $454.24 million and approximately $237.74 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00055437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00177529 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00068837 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00083384 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00237024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00046639 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

