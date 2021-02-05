Alphabet Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $18.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $18.59 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,353.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $16.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $15.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $16.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $67.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $78.08 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GOOGL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

GOOGL opened at $2,053.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,106.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,787.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,648.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.