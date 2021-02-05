Alphabet Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $13.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the information services provider will earn $13.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $12.51. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $14.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $15.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $17.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $60.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $19.17 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,136.89.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,062.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,116.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,793.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,653.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock worth $5,288,619. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.