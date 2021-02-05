Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $13.77 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $13.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $12.51. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $14.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $15.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $17.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $60.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $19.17 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

GOOGL opened at $2,053.63 on Friday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,106.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,787.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,648.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Alphabet by 2,229.0% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.