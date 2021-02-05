Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.87 Million

Analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to post $43.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.82 million. Alphatec reported sales of $32.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $145.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.73 million to $145.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $186.01 million, with estimates ranging from $178.03 million to $201.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. The business had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

ATEC stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Alphatec by 316.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

