Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Trading Up 5%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.01 and last traded at $15.97. 485,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 674,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. The company had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

