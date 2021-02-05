ALQO (XLQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $381.00

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. ALQO has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $381.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ALQO has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ALQO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0464 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001535 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO Coin Profile

XLQ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. The official message board for ALQO is medium.com/@Alqo . The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALQO’s official website is alqo.app

ALQO Coin Trading

ALQO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALQO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALQO using one of the exchanges listed above.

