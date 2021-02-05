Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to post $149.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.90 million. Alteryx reported sales of $156.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year sales of $483.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $480.90 million to $491.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $559.96 million, with estimates ranging from $548.20 million to $571.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.73.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $131.32 on Friday. Alteryx has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $185.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.37, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $828,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,275,971 shares of company stock worth $260,209,887. 13.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Alteryx by 417.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth $45,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 89.0% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 1,980.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Further Reading: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.