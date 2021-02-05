Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.66. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -183.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AIMC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $1,032,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,233 shares of company stock worth $3,550,280 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

