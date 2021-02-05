Amarillo Gold Co. (AGC.V) (CVE:AGC) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Amarillo Gold Co. (AGC.V) (CVE:AGC)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 164,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 172,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 48.77, a current ratio of 49.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of C$112.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82.

Amarillo Gold Co. (AGC.V) Company Profile (CVE:AGC)

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 65,175 hectares of exploration permits; and 3 mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,552 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

