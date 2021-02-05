Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to announce $164.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.20 million. Amarin posted sales of $143.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $610.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $614.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $672.60 million, with estimates ranging from $540.80 million to $823.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

In other news, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $635,359.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,691,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,114,424.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $3,377,248.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 556,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,712.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 793,197 shares of company stock worth $5,767,495. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRN opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. Amarin has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.97 and a beta of 2.58.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

