AMATEN 1-Day Volume Tops $692.00 (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. One AMATEN token can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMATEN has a market cap of $190,210.70 and $692.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AMATEN has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00051676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00164921 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00064009 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00076719 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00227268 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00042910 BTC.

About AMATEN

AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 tokens. The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com

