Amazon.com, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $9.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will earn $9.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.98. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,903.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $14.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $47.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $17.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $65.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $88.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $115.70 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,895.35.

AMZN opened at $3,331.00 on Friday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,213.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,188.04.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

