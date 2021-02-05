Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,331.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,213.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,188.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

