Amazon.com, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $47.89 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $47.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $44.79. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $4,100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $14.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $67.76 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price target (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,331.00 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,213.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,188.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $3,819,997.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,943,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $4,248,898.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

