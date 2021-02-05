Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Trading Down 17%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)’s share price dropped 17% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 14,862,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 884% from the average daily volume of 1,510,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.
The stock has a market capitalization of $66.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of -15.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28.
Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. Ambow Education had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.71%.
Ambow Education Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)
Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs.
See Also: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.