Ambrosus Trading Up 40% Over Last Week (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Ambrosus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ambrosus has a market cap of $12.15 million and $1.24 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00050936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00064140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00167532 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.75 or 0.01181880 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00053108 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus (AMB) is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 468,589,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

