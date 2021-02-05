Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) (LON:AA4) Shares Gap Down to $32.00

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) (LON:AA4)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.00, but opened at $31.00. Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L) shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 33,374 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4.L)’s previous dividend of $1.15.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

