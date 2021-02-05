Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will report sales of $553.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $549.38 million to $556.58 million. Amedisys reported sales of $500.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $296.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.23 and its 200-day moving average is $255.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $132.95 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total value of $158,241.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,477.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.87, for a total transaction of $279,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,682. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $244,870,000 after purchasing an additional 74,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 354.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after acquiring an additional 72,089 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 61.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 185,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,789,000 after acquiring an additional 70,305 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 30.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,212,000 after purchasing an additional 65,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Amedisys by 94.3% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 101,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,021,000 after purchasing an additional 49,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

