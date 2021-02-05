Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 23.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 70,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $73.93 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.80.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.14.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

