America First Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

America First Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.3% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $209.25 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $407.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

