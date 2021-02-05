American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AXL stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $10.62.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXL. Barclays lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

