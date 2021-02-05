American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP opened at $82.21 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day moving average of $85.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

